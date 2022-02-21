Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Reading, police say

article

Police in Reading are investigating a fatal double shooting of two men that occurred on Sunday.

Officers from the Reading Police Department responded to the area area of the 200 block of West Greenwich Street shortly after 7 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two men with gunshot wounds. Both men died at the scene, according to police.

Neither men were immediately identified by police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to these incidents is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

