Double shooting leaves two men injured in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are suffering gunshot wounds after police say a double shooting occurred in Frankford on Monday.
During the incident, police say a 37-year-old male was shot in the upper right arm and a 46-year-old male was grazed in the back of his right calf on the 4600 block of Leiper Street at around 4:27 p.m.
Medics transported the 37-year-old victim to Temple University Hospital where they say he was placed in stable condition.
Police say the 46-year-old victim was treated at the scene and declined further treatment.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.
