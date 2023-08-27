Double shooting on Logan street injures 2 teens: officials

article

A double shooting in Logan has injured two teens.

The shooting happened on the 5100 block of North 11th Street, in Philadelphia’s Logan section, Sunday evening, about 6:15, authorities said.

An 18-year-old male was shot in the wrist, while a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times in his legs.

Police took the pair to Einstein Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries and placed in stable condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

The scene is being actively investigated. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.