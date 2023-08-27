Woman, 43, shot multiple times in NE Philly motel room and critically injured: officials

article

A Northeast Philadelphia motel was the scene of a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

7th District officers responded to the Motel 6 on the 11500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard Sunday, about 2 a.m., on the report of a shooting inside a room, authorities said.

A 43-year-old woman had been shot three times in her legs inside a motel room.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Medics rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Police in the Shooting Investigation Division say they are pursuing a male suspect, but no weapon has been located and no arrest has been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.