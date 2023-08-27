Woman, 43, shot multiple times in NE Philly motel room and critically injured: officials
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A Northeast Philadelphia motel was the scene of a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman in critical condition.
7th District officers responded to the Motel 6 on the 11500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard Sunday, about 2 a.m., on the report of a shooting inside a room, authorities said.
A 43-year-old woman had been shot three times in her legs inside a motel room.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:
- Man critically injured after he was shot in the neck in West Philadelphia, police say
- Kensington triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured in broad daylight: police
- 1 man dead, another critically injured after shooting on Logan street, police say
Medics rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.
Police in the Shooting Investigation Division say they are pursuing a male suspect, but no weapon has been located and no arrest has been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.