Double stabbing injures man, woman in NE Philly; suspect in custody: police

A suspect is in custody after a man and a woman were both stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia.

The chaos unfolded at the back of a property on the 600 block of Edison Avenue, around 12:15 Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Medics rushed a 47-year-old woman, with a stab wound to her stomach, and a 20-year-old man, stabbed in the chest and twice in the arm, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

They are both listed as stable.

Police took one man into custody. They did not find a weapon. No other details regarding the suspect or a motive were released.

A full investigation is underway.

