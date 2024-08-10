Double stabbing injures man, woman in NE Philly; suspect in custody: police
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody after a man and a woman were both stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia.
The chaos unfolded at the back of a property on the 600 block of Edison Avenue, around 12:15 Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Medics rushed a 47-year-old woman, with a stab wound to her stomach, and a 20-year-old man, stabbed in the chest and twice in the arm, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
They are both listed as stable.
Police took one man into custody. They did not find a weapon. No other details regarding the suspect or a motive were released.
A full investigation is underway.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.