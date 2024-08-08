Catalytic converter theft crackdown sees 5 ring leaders arrested in Philadelphia area: DA

article

Law enforcement officials say they have dismantled a "corrupt" criminal organization that has targeted vehicles in counties across the Philadelphia area for years.

Sharief Louden, 30;; Daniel McIlhenney, 37; Ryan McIlhenney, 36; Terrell Gibson, 40,; and Loai Nasser, 49, have all been arrested, with an arrest warrant issued for 29-year-old Ali Sayyam.

These suspects are accused of being leaders of a catalytic converter theft ring that operated in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Philadelphia counties.

Officials say the group started targeting catalytic converters in 2022 when the value of metals found in the devices started to rise.

Rodium, which sold for as much as $31,000 an ounce during the height of COVID, is now down to $4,500 an ounce.

The thefts often took place in high-traffic areas, such as malls, business parks, the Philadelphia International Airport and Drexel University.

Officials say the thieves would jack up the vehicle, cut out the catalytic converter, then lower the vehicle in less than two minutes.

The devices were reportedly sold to two salvage yards in Philadelphia: Big Head Auto Salvage, operated by defendants Daniel and Ryan McIlhenney; and Philly Auto Salvage, operated by defendants Nasser and Sayyam.

Those salvage yards would then sell the catalytic converters to New Jersey outlets, with sales ranging from $300,000 to more than $1 million, according to records.