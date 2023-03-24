Doylestown plans for rainbow crosswalk in show of LGBTQ+ inclusion, but not all are in favor

In Bucks County, plans are in place to add a decorative rainbow crosswalk, in Doylestown, in a show of support and safety for the LGBTQ+ community. Some residents, however, are in strong opposition to the crosswalk.

"I heard that they were proposing this and I’m like that’s a great idea," business owner James Lamb said.

A rainbow will soon illuminate a crosswalk at Printer’s Alley on East State Street in Doylestown.

"I was not born here. I actually moved here because it’s an inclusive and supportive area," Lamb continued.

The Doylestown Pride Festival committee brought the idea of the crosswalk to borough council earlier in March and Monday, council unanimously approved it.

Michael Flanagan is on the pride. He spoke with FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson about the crosswalk while out with his husband, Bill. "I didn’t come out until I was 50, because I didn’t feel safe and I think this is just a visual sign to the kids in the community, the adults in the community that this is a safe place."

Jona Franklin owns Lilies of the Field up the street from the crosswalk. She’s not in favor of it. "There is an actual, visual thing that people who eye problems, black and white helps them differentiate and understand a crosswalk. A bunch of color does not. It could become confusing. It could become dangerous."

Franklin feels the same restrictions that apply to the look of businesses should apply to the Pride committee to help preserve the historical value of the borough.

"Our streets aren’t billboards," Franklin added.

Marlene Prey says the rainbow crosswalk is encouraging after increasing attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, including young people everywhere and in the borough.

"We need to do something more than have a moment of response to hate. We need a symbol and messages and signs that say, You’re always welcomed and loved and protected here," Prey stated.