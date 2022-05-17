Expand / Collapse search

Dozens homeless after building collapses, apartments condemned in Wilmington

By FOX 29 Staff
Dozens of people were left homeless after their building collapsed in Wilmington.

NEW CASTLE, Del. - A building collapse has left dozens of people out of their homes this weekend.

Seven apartment buildings on North Adams Street were condemned after part of a wall collapsed, according to the mayor's office. The wall was located between two of the buildings.

The seven buildings, which house 27 apartment units, were reportedly declared not safe and unfit for habitation by a structural engineer.

Dozens of people who live in the apartments are now homeless. However, they all received shelter Monday night.