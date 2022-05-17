Dozens homeless after building collapses, apartments condemned in Wilmington
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A building collapse has left dozens of people out of their homes this weekend.
Seven apartment buildings on North Adams Street were condemned after part of a wall collapsed, according to the mayor's office. The wall was located between two of the buildings.
The seven buildings, which house 27 apartment units, were reportedly declared not safe and unfit for habitation by a structural engineer.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Ex-boyfriend kills woman's new lover in 'love triangle' shootout, Philadelphia police say
- Bear on the loose in Montgomery County, officials say
- '100% targeted': Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting near his school, police say
Advertisement
Dozens of people who live in the apartments are now homeless. However, they all received shelter Monday night.