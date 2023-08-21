Dozens of bullets fired into family home in South Jersey neighborhood

Windows and cars were riddled with bullet holes as one family's home in Cumberland County became the scene of shooting over the weekend.

Several rounds were fired into the home on North 6th Street in Millville Sunday morning.

A teenager and their mother were reportedly inside at the time, and struck by the gunfire. Their conditions are unknown.

Officers responded to the home, where dozens of evidence markers were placed around the property.

Police have yet to release further details, including the motive of the shooting.