Triple shooting at Philly party leaves teen fighting for life; juveniles running for safety: police

A North Philadelphia party took a violent turn when police say at least 30 shots rang out overnight, injuring three people who ran for cover inside a home.

Officers were patrolling near 10th and Thompson streets when they heard the gunfire, then saw 30 to 40 juveniles running just before 1 a.m.

Two shooting victims, a 17-year-old girl and 23-year-old man, were found inside a home on the 1300 block of 10th Street.

They were both transported to a local hospital, where the teen is in extremely critical condition and the man is stable.

A third victim, a 31-year-old man, walked into the hospital a short time later with two gunshot wounds to the leg. His condition is unknown.

Police say the victims ran inside the home after a suspect(s) opened fire during a party. It is unclear if there was more than one shooter.

Eleven spent shell casing were recovered from around the home and a property across the street.

The home was struck once by gunfire, along with a vehicle struck three times.

A motive is unknown as police investigate.