Drexel University Raymond G. Perelman Center for Jewish Life vandalized by masked group: officials

Drexel University says they are joining Philadelphia police in investigating an act of vandalism they describe as a "hate crime" against their school.

"It pains and angers me to report that a group of masked individuals committed an egregious act of vandalism at our Raymond G. Perelman Center for Jewish Life," the university said in a letter to students and staff.

Metal letters bearing the name "Raymond G. Perelman" were removed from the sign outside the campus Jewish Center at the end of spring break.

The university says the act was caught on video, and is being investigated as a hate crime.

"It bears repeating that vandalizing centers of Jewish life and learning, defacing property with antisemitic graffiti, or ripping mezuzot off doorposts in residence halls does not constitute any legitimate form of protest. Such acts are antisemitic in their intent to disrupt Jewish life and intimidate our Jewish communities, and have no place at Drexel or in our democratic society," the letter continued.

Drexel is urging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact public safety as they put the suspected vandals "on notice."

This latest act of vandalism comes just days after a synagogue sign was vandalized with a swastika twice in Monthomery County.