Skimming device found in South Jersey 7-Eleven, customers urged to check accounts

If you recently used your credit or debit card at a 7-Eleven in Cinnaminson, police say you could become the victim of fraud.

A customer alerted police after they found a skimming device inside the convenience store at 409 Route 130 on Monday.

Surveillance photos showed the device attached to a credit card machine at the cash register.

Police say they secured the device, and are reviewing video to determine when it was installed.

They are also urging customers to review their statements for fraudulent activity, and to alert their banks of any suspicious transactions.