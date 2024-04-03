Over 20 iPhones worth $25,000 stolen from Philadelphia AT&T store, no arrests made
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say two men targeted a store in Northeast Philadelphia during an iPhone heist Tuesday night.
Twenty-three iPhones were stolen from an AT&T store on the 3200 block of Red Lion Road just before 8 p.m.
The stolen cell smartphones were valued at approximately $25,000.
The suspects took off in a white SUV, according to police.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.