Drive-by quadruple shooting erupts on same block as deadly double shooting, police say

article

Police say four people were injured in a drive-by shooting that happened on the same block as a deadly double shooting the night before.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 38th and Aspen streets just before 11 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire.

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were both shot multiple times in the lower body. A second 32-year-old man was hit once in the leg and another victim suffered a graze wound to the thigh.

All four men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and were placed in stable condition, according to police.

Hours before the quadruple shooting, 16th district officers responded to the 3800 block of Aspen Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a deadly double shooting.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old woman was hit multiple times in the body and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. An 18-year-old who was shot four times was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting. Police have given no indication that they are connected and have not provided a possible motive.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter