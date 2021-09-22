Expand / Collapse search

28-year-old man stabbed to death, left on sidewalk in Kensington

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

28-year-old man stabbed to death, left on sidewalk in Kensington

Police say a 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on a sidewalk in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA - Another man has died after police found him stabbed multiple times on a sidewalk in Kensington. 

It happened on Kensington Ave. and Somerset Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say the 28-year-old was bleeding heavily when they arrived. He was found with stab wounds to the chest, neck, and torso. He later died at Temple University Hospital. 

MORE HEADLINES: 

At the scene, police found a cell phone and a sneaker which they believe belongs to the victim. 

Police say fortunately there are many businesses in the area with private surveillance.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter