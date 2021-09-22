28-year-old man stabbed to death, left on sidewalk in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Another man has died after police found him stabbed multiple times on a sidewalk in Kensington.
It happened on Kensington Ave. and Somerset Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 28-year-old was bleeding heavily when they arrived. He was found with stab wounds to the chest, neck, and torso. He later died at Temple University Hospital.
At the scene, police found a cell phone and a sneaker which they believe belongs to the victim.
Police say fortunately there are many businesses in the area with private surveillance.
