Police identify man, 22, shot to death in Spring Garden
article
SPRING GARDEN - A 22-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Spring Garden.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Brandywine Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim, later identified by police as Joseph Johnson, was hit multiple times by gunfire.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 15-year-old boy shot outside school in North Philadelphia, police say
- Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed in Grays Ferry
- Woman, 28, fatally shot in West Oak Lane; man taken into custody, police said
- Police release surveillance video of drive-by shooting in Fern Rock that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
- Caught on camera: SUV explosion in Logan
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.
Police did not announce any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement