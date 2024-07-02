Driver, 89, killed after swerving into oncoming traffic in Wilmington: State Police

article

An elderly driver was killed when investigators say his car crossed into traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle that then crashed into a parked car.

Delaware State Police say the deadly crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Wilson Road in Wilmington.

An 89-year-old man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry left the right side of the road "for unknown reason" and struck a mailbox, according to investigators.

The driver then swerved back onto the road and crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic where police say his vehicle struck the front of a Mercedes S550.

The Mercedes, driven by a 62-year-old man, was sent spinning into a parked Buick LeSabre with a 65-year-old woman inside, State Police said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the driver of the Mercedes was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman seated in the parked Buick was not injured in the crash.

State Police say the crash and subsequent investigation caused Wilson Road to close for about four hours.