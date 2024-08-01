Driver charged after pedestrian fatally thrown 30 feet in Kensington crash

article

A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle last month, and now the driver is being charged in connection to his death.

Christopher Cabrera was standing on the sidewalk at Frankford and Allegheny when he was hit by a 2012 Toyota Corolla.

He was thrown 30 feet in the air, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Christopher Sorensen, was speeding when he jumped the curb and hit a concrete barrier before striking the victim.

Sorenson remained at the scene and was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant in Bucks County.

He was then arrested on Wednesday, and charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Accident-Death, No License, Reckless Driving and other related offenses.