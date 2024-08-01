Teen boy rushed to hospital as suspected shooters run away in Holmesburg: police

A shooting in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section left a 16-year-old in critical condition early Thursday morning as police search for suspects.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Walker Street around 2 a.m.

The teen boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest when he was rushed to the hospital by a van that left after dropping him off.

Witnesses told police they heard three gunshots, then saw several men running from the scene.

No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.