Teen boy rushed to hospital as suspected shooters run away in Holmesburg: police
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section left a 16-year-old in critical condition early Thursday morning as police search for suspects.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Walker Street around 2 a.m.
The teen boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest when he was rushed to the hospital by a van that left after dropping him off.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video: Car smashes through 7-Eleven filled with customers in Northeast Philadelphia
- Woman charged after infant left alone in car in 90 degree heat: police
- Man stabs nurse, security guard with hypodermic needle, assaults two others in Kensington hospital: police
Witnesses told police they heard three gunshots, then saw several men running from the scene.
No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.