Man stabs nurse, security guard with hypodermic needle, assaults two others in Kensington hospital: police

article

A man is facing several charges after police say he went haywire on a hospital staff in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Wednesday.

According to police, medics brought a 39-year-old man into the Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus Emergency Room after they said he was showing symptoms of an overdose.

While being treated, the 39-year-old got hold of a hypodermic needle and stabbed a female ER nurse and male security guard in their arms, explained Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

While trying to subdue the suspect, he then struck another female nurse in the face with his elbow and knocked her unconscious. He then used his hands to assault another security guard.

The nurse who was knocked out has since regained consciousness.

Once officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody.

Officials say he is being charged with four counts of assault, reckless endangerment and related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more updates.