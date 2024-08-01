Possible 'Ding Dong Ditch' shooting investigated in Pennsylvania neighborhood: police

A game of "Ding Dong Ditch" may have taken a scary turn as police investigate reports of a shot being fired.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Summerfield Drive in Upper Mount Bethel Township late Tuesday night.

A resident had complained that juveniles rang their doorbell, then fled on foot.

The next morning, police received a report that a firearm was discharged at the same time as the "Ding Dong Ditch" complaint.

Police have yet to say if these incidents are connected, or if anyone was struck during the reported shooting.

However, they say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.