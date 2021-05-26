Driver of all-terrain vehicle sought in West Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say

Philadelphia police say a person was critically injured when they were hit by an all-terrain vehicle that sped down a city street last week in West Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the collision happened on May 18 at the intersection of 52nd Street and Catherine Street just before 10 p.m.

Police say a blue Can-Am Maverick was traveling north when it struck a person in the intersection and continued driving.

A description of the driver was not provided by police. Investigators said the vehicle drove two blocks and made a righthand turn onto Cedar Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477.

