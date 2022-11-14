Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say

Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County.

The driver was delivering food when he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.

He was forced to the ground at gunpoint as the suspect stole his shoes, cell phone, wallet, food and vehicle - a silver 2010 Toyota RAV4 with PA registration HMV6941.

Police say the food order was "fictitious," and only intended to rob the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haverford Township Police Department.