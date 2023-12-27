Hit-and-run leaves man critically injured; police search for driver: officials

A man was critically injured after someone hit him and drove off in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

The man was lying in the street on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue Wednesday morning, a little after 3 a.m., officials said, when he was hit by a red SUV and that vehicle kept going.

The unidentified man was rushed by medics to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Authorities believe the SUV is possibly a Cadillac or a GMC. They say the vehicle was last seen driving west on Lehigh Avenue from 7th Street.

Anyone with any information regarding the hit-and-run or the vehicle is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-686-3180.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.