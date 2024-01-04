Gas thief linked to at least 12 incidents targets Northwest Philly community center van: officials

A local community center is the latest victim of a suspected gas thief. In this case, police say the thief stole the gas from a van that is used to pick children up from school.

Philadelphia Northwest Detectives have a warrant out for Michael Crossan, 45, who is believed to be connected to a series of gas thefts in Manayunk and Roxborough.

The latest incident happened on December 29 just after 5 p.m. at the North Light Community Center. Surveillance video shows a man on Green Lane, walking through the playground to the parking lot with the community center’s student vans.

Executive Director Krista Wieder said the suspect drilled a hole in the gas tank, stealing gas and damaging the student vehicle.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

"We run an after-school program for children aged kindergarten through 12th. We have 65 kids in that program, which is why our vans are very vital to our program, because we transport them back and forth from four different schools," said Wieder. "This clearly is someone who is struggling right now and is going through things, and they’re exactly the type of person we typically serve. So, it’s unfortunate that this person would have to resort to something like this."

Northwest Detectives believe Crossan is linked to 12 incidents, and possibly more that are being investigated.

"In addition to the theft charges, we’re going to be seeking charges of risking a catastrophe which is a felony. It’s an extremely dangerous thing to do, in addition to the theft. He put himself in jeopardy as well as other persons," said Captain John Craig. "Unfortunately for the person who is being victimized by this, they’re not only out the value of the gas but the extensive damage to the vehicle, as well. Some of the damage estimates we received are well over a couple thousand dollars."

Wieder said repairs will cost over $2,000 but the van will be back in service by next week. They’re asking for the public’s help to cover repair costs and to install a sliding fence to secure the parking lot.

Anyone with any information regarding Crossan and his whereabouts are urged to reach out to Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-8477 (TIPS).