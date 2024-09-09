Driver sought in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

Police are searching for an accused hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck a woman last month in Philadelphia.

The deadly crash happened just after midnight Aug. 5 on the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe the unknown driver struck the woman on the eastbound side of the road and continued driving.

The victim was found by police in the road suffering from severe head trauma and abdominal injuries, according to police.

She was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where police say she died.

The department shared video Monday of the accused driver moments before the deadly crash.