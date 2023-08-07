DUI driver charged after doughnut stunts kill passenger in New Castle County, police say

article

One man's dangerous driving cost another man his life, according to an investigation by New Castle County police.

Jymier Hicks, 21, is charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle and related offenses.

Police say Hicks was driving with three passengers when he started performing doughnuts in the Bayberry North parkland.

His Jeep eventually rolled over, pinning a 20-year-old passenger under the vehicle's side.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

It is believed alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, according to authorities.