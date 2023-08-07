DUI driver charged after doughnut stunts kill passenger in New Castle County, police say
article
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. - One man's dangerous driving cost another man his life, according to an investigation by New Castle County police.
Jymier Hicks, 21, is charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, malicious mischief by a motor vehicle and related offenses.
Police say Hicks was driving with three passengers when he started performing doughnuts in the Bayberry North parkland.
His Jeep eventually rolled over, pinning a 20-year-old passenger under the vehicle's side.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
It is believed alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, according to authorities.