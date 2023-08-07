5 teens hospitalized after quintuple shooting breaks out in Philadelphia playground: police

Police say shooters opened fire inside a playground, leaving a group of teenagers struck by gunfire overnight in Philadelphia's Oak Lane section.

The quintuple shooting erupted at Helen G. Sturgis Playground and Recreation Center on 65th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Three teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, along with a 16-year-old girl were all transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later.

At least 18 shell casings were found at the scene, half inside the playground, the other half on a surrounding street.

The location of the bullets has led police to believe the shooter(s) were running around the playground and recreation center.

Police are also investigating if the victims were participants in the shooting, or targeted by the suspects, according to authorities.