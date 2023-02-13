DUI driver crashes into police car injuring 2 officers in Wilmington, officials say

article

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after police say she caused a crash that sent two officers to the hospital.

Both officers were in a parked police vehicle when it was struck by a speeding car on the 600 block of Bancroft Parkway last weekend.

The driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Keyonna Hinman, remained on the scene. She did not sustain any injuries.

The officers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

Hinman was arrested and charged with vehicular assault, driving a vehicle under the influence, driving while suspended and related offenses. She was released on $5,050 unsecured bail.