Wanted: Man opens fire on building with people inside in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say fired nearly 10 shots into an occupied building last month.

The suspect was armed with a handgun when he opened fire on the 3300 block of Ridge Avenue in the early morning hours of May 31, according to authorities.

Police say the building was occupied at the time, but have not said how many people were inside. No injuries were reported.

Nine shell casings and one projectile were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.