Eagles 2022 Schedule: Philadelphia to face Lions in opener, Cowboys on Christmas Eve

The Philadelphia Eagles will start off their 2022 season with a double dose of NFC North opponents and will face a division rival on Christmas Eve.

Nick Sirianni and the Birds will head to Detroit to take on the Lions Sunday, September 11 for their first game of the season. After that, they’ll have a long week to prepare for a Monday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Vikings game will be part of a Monday night double header that also includes the Titans heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

The Eagles will look a little different when they take the field in Week 1 with the additions of wide receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Otherwise, Jalen Hurts is slotted to return as the team’s starting quarterback and will be surrounded with familiar faces like Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

Below is a quick look at the rest of the Eagles 2022 Schedule:

