Eagles head to Brazil for historic season-opener against Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles will soar down to São Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday morning ahead of their season-opening game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Week 1 match-up at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil will happen on Friday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The Eagles are hopeful that exciting new weapons, highlighted by running back Saquon Barkley, will help make last season's collapse a distant memory.

Philadelphia fumbled their once-promising season last year, losing five of their last six games and flopping in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Featured article

The Eagles lost one of their most vocal locker room leaders in March when Jason Kelce retired after 13 NFL seasons.

Philadelphia was already set to bring back mostly the same core group that electrified the league through the first dozen games of the season. They kept their foot on the gas by adding play making free agents like Barkley and defensive end Bryce Huff, and skilled rookie Cooper DeJean.

In February, it was announced that the Eagles and Packers would open the season at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The Eagles will wear a never-before-seen jersey color-scheme for Week 1, wearing black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants.