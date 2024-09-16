Eagles will honor Nick Foles before Monday night game against Falcons

article

The Philadelphia Eagles will honor former quarterback Nick Foles, who last month chose to retire with the team he lead to their first Super Bowl.

Foles, 35, will sign a contract to retire as an Eagle and will serve as honorary captain for the team's Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Foles became a Philadelphia legend when he stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz in the 2017 season and lead the Eagles on an improbable Super Bowl run.

"I think about what it meant to the city to win that Super Bowl and do it the way we did it against all odds," Foles, who won the Super Bowl LII MVP Award, told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. "I think it resonates with the City of Philadelphia so well, and it will forever."

It was Foles' second tenure in Philadelphia, where he spent the first three seasons of his career after being drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 draft.

"To end it this way is the right way, and it means a lot to me," Foles said.

Foles, who last played for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 season, said Monday will be the first NFL game he has attended as a non-player.

"I've dreamed of going out of that tunnel at least once more and being there with the crowd and seeing them cheering on the Eagles, cheering on this team – it's a new team each and every year – and I really don't know what the emotions will be like," Foles said.