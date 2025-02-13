Eagles parade: Fans arrive by plane, train, auto to celebrate Birds

The Brief All of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas are gearing up for the Eagles victory parade Friday, celebrating their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans who may have missed the Eagles victory parade celebrating their Super Bowl win in 2018 are determined not to miss the parade for this team’s win.



Yes, fans are coming by train, plane and automobile to gather with other Eagles fans to celebrate the team and they are doing whatever it takes to get here.

Some have a plan. Others are winging it. But, they are all descending on Philly for the big victory parade.

What we know:

By train, plane and automobile, Eagles fans are coming into Philadelphia for the Super Bowl victory parade.

Many arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday night all decked out in Birds gear.

What they're saying:

Terrance Ford grew up in Connecticut, lives in Atlanta, but has been a Birds fan for 20 years. He said, "I said if we win, I’m going. I told my fiancé I’m gonna miss Valentine’s Day. I’m gonna be at the parade. I missed the last one, so I had to make this one. No excuses."

Michael Gordon was also flying in from Atlanta, and he explained, "It's always amazing to come back home and celebrate with the Eagles. I got a place to stay and we're gonna get up at like six in the morning and head down early morning and get me a nice spot for the parade tomorrow."

21-year-old Aiden Malone grew up in Florida, but his dad raised him a Birds fan. Aiden was at the parade in 2018 and wasn’t going to miss Friday’s parade.

"I think we’re going to City Hall and watch on the Ben Franklin Parkway." The college senior is still in awe of the Birds season, saying, "They play with so much passion and it's super exciting to watch them play. They might be the best NFL team of all time."

Dig deeper:

Eagles’ fans also arrived in large numbers at 30th Street Station. Philly native Rebecca Katz and her 14-year-old son, Jacob, were taking the train from Brooklyn. Mom had a score to settle after the then 7-year-old behind for the 2018 Super Bowl parade.

"He found out I went without him. He was mad at me and I said when they win again, I'll take you. Seven years later and here we are," Katz explained.

Jacob couldn’t be more excited to be in Philly to celebrate his favorite team, "It was a big win and I’ve never felt anything like it before. I hope I can feel that feeling again. It’s crazy."

Longtime fan Linda Russo feels the same way, which is why she jumped on a train from Long Island, "It was very important. I wanted to be part of this. This is a bucket list."

What's next:

Fans say they know it’s going to be cold. They know it’s going to be crowded. They know it’s going to be crazy. They just don’t care. They just want to celebrate the Birds incredible season and amazing Super Bowl LIX victory.