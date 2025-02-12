Eagles Super Bowl parade: Will you miss parade due to work?

The Brief The City of Philadelphia is celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win with a parade Friday and many people will be attending. Are you one of the unlucky ones who has to work Friday and can’t get out of it?



Friday, the City of Philadelphia is throwing a parade for the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and they are estimating 1 million people will attend.

However, Friday is a workday. Will you be one of the few who has to work and can’t get the day off?

What we know:

Most people go about their workweeks without much excitement to distract them from their jobs. But, in the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding area, this workweek is much different than most, with the Eagles handedly winning Super Bowl LIX.

A celebratory victory parade will be held in the city Friday, but there are some who won’t be able to just dismiss their job for the day in order to join in the festivities.

Are you one of those?

What they're saying:

"I missed the parade last time. There was no chance I was missing it this time," says an Eagles fan that flew in from Los Angeles for the parade.

The parade is expected to bring together many from around the country and of course those within the City of Brotherly Love.

Mark Anthony says he works for the city and got lucky to be able to go to the parade in person.

"I have my schedule for the year and I lucked out, I was off so, I’m going to take full advantage of that," says Anthony.

The same couldn’t be said for Ray Dewees, who will be stuck working, but says he will be using his lunch break wisely.

"Instead of walking this way for lunch, I’m going that way for lunch and just catch a little bit of the parade and head back. I’m done work at 3 p.m. so, I got the rest of the day, right from work to the Parkway," says Dewees.

Dig deeper:

Many are expecting this parade will be just as good if not better it better than 2018.

"It was fabulous, I went with one of my children and the vibe was high, the energy was high, it’s thrilling to be there, watch the winners go by and wave at you on the street," says Karen Greenberg an Eagles fan.

"Broad Street was crazy the other night, it is going to be good, this is going to be a lot," says Anthony.

What's next:

Whether you're going to travel to the city by car or public transportation, officials are urging fans to have a plan in place to navigate the massive crowds, and to get there early.

While officials are urging fans to take advantage of public transportation to limit traffic, public and city-owned lots and garages in Philadelphia will be open.

And, if you are attending, bundle up, as temperatures will only hit the mid-30s and the wind will blowing.