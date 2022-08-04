Early morning shooting leaves man dead, teen hurt in West Philadelphia

article

A man has died and a teenager is in the hospital after police say both were shot early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred along the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:48 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the 23-year-old victim was later pronounced dead. The teen was listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made, according to police.