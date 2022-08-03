1 dead, 1 injured in Kensington shootout that happened near elementary school, police say

A man is dead and another is injured after police believe a shootout erupted Wednesday night near a Philadelphia elementary school and playground.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Rorer Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed them both to Temple University Hospital, according to police.

A 26-year-old victim who was shot in the shoulder was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. A 24-year-old man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that over a dozen shots were fired from two separate semi-automatic weapons.

"We believe it was some sort of shootout," Small said.

Investigators found some of the spent shell casings near an elementary school and playground, according to Small.

"We're lucky there were no children or juveniles or young adults shot since most of these spent shell casings was a few feet away from this elementary school playground," Small said.