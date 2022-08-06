East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported
EAST FALLS - A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries.
A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother.
It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue.
Police declared it a barricade situation a short time later.
The SWAT team eventually got inside the residence and arrested the man without incident.
Two children and a woman were inside and shaken up. No injuries were reported.