East Falls barricade situation ends in arrest; no injuries reported

A terrifying scene in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood Saturday ends without injuries.

A seven-year-old boy called 911 saying a man known to police was inside a house assaulting his mother.

It happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police declared it a barricade situation a short time later.

The SWAT team eventually got inside the residence and arrested the man without incident.

Two children and a woman were inside and shaken up. No injuries were reported.