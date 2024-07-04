East Lansdowne honors Le family killed in shooting, house fire during Fourth of July parade

A Delaware County parade that's been a tradition for more than 100 years in East Lansdowne has taken on a special meaning this year after tragedy struck a family back in February.

It was all smiles and lots of red, white and blue at East Lansdowne's annual parade, but for many families the small but mighty parade is a tradition.

"My favorite part is really just the community being all together. I love the parade, it's just really nice. I like giving candy out to the children," said Rowan Curry, Delco resident.

The event kicked off at East Lansdowne Memorial Park with a flag raising, singing of the national anthem, and special remarks from elected officials.

The celebration was also a time for the community to come together for a special tribute to honor members of the Le family.

Back in February, six members of the Mclaughlin-Le family were killed in a shooting and house fire.

"We had such a tragedy this year with the loss of the family who died in the fire back in February and today as you can see the community comes out," said Angela Hill. "The unity is overwhelming and wonderful,"

The moment of remembrance during the parade honored Xuong Le, his wife Britni Mclaughlin-Le, and their children, 17-year-old Natalya, 13-year-old Nakayla, and 10-year-old Xavier.