Elderly driver was not wearing seatbelt during hydroplane accident in Seaford, police say
SEAFORD, Del. - Police say an elderly driver was not properly restrained when he fatally slammed his car into a tree after hydroplaning on a wet road Tuesday afternoon in Seaford.
According to Delaware State Police, 80-year-old Norman Miller rounding a turn on Woodpecker Road just after 3:45 p.m. when he began to hydroplane across some standing water. The pickup began sliding sideways and skidded onto a private lawn and slammed into a tree.
Miller, who police say was not properly wearing a seatbelt during the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woodpecker Road was closed for four hours between Ferry Road and Old Carriage Road.
A Delaware Department of Transportation collision crew placed a "Water on Road" sign near the curve warning drivers in both directions of the standing water.
___
