2 shot and wounded in melee behind Dover bar, police say

Police say two people were shot and wounded during a large melee behind a bar in Dover.

News outlets report that officers were already patrolling downtown Dover to monitor bar closings early Saturday when they heard gunshots and saw a large crowd in the parking lot behind Irish Mike’s bar.

Officers found a woman shot in the foot and she was taken to a hospital.

Police later learned that a man went to a hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the man underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

After the shooting, police say a crowd of 30 to 40 people continued yelling and fighting while law enforcement tried to gain control and disperse the crowd.

