Upper Providence Township residents continue to clean up after remnants of Ida hit area
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Upper Providence Township in Montgomery County is battling to recover from the blow struck last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Swollen from nine inches of rain, the Schyulkill River rose 27 feet beyond flood stage, according to town officials. Floodwaters swamped some 125 homes. Power is slowly being restored but many sodden homes remain in the dark Thursday.
"Right now, they’re without power. They're trying their best to preserve what possessions they have. They’re looking for public safety. We have a higher police presence here," Township manager Tim Tim Tieperman said.
David Machita, a 15-year resident of the township, climbed to his attic and watched the water invade his property. He was rescued by boat early last Thursday morning.
While standing in his mud-caked home, Machita said, "I’m devastated I got to start over somewhere, somehow."
Township leaders say their losses are in the millions of dollars and they’ll be dependent on state and federal disaster assistance.
Financial donations to benefit the residents who have sustained losses can be made, here.
