Elmwood Park Zoo drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

Visitors at Elmwood Park Zoo who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its mask guidance last week.

Children over the age of 2-years-old and people who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear a face mask, according to an Elmwood Park Zoo spokesperson.

While masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people, the zoo ‘highly encourages’ guests to mask while indoors or around other guests.

Masks are still required for anyone who participates in encounters with zoo animals including otters, primates, red panda, or cats.

Pennsylvania closely followed the CDC's updated guidance on mask-wearing last week that allowed fully vaccinated people to ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Health officials said people who are two weeks removed from their final shot have strong protection against infection and rarely spread the virus.

