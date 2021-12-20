Expand / Collapse search

Emmaus High School students will work remotely Monday due to bus driver shortage

News
Citing a bus driver shortage, students at Emmaus High School will work remotely Monday.

This affects students in the East Penn School District.

Faculty and staff will report to the building as normal Students are expected to return tomorrow morning, 

The move comes after Emmaus High School was locked down as a precaution due to national social media threats, then closed early following a specific threat. 

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Saturday and charged with making the threats as a hoax.

