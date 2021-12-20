Emmaus High School students will work remotely Monday due to bus driver shortage

In Lehigh County, students will work remotely Monday because of a bus driver shortage.

This affects students in the East Penn School District.

Faculty and staff will report to the building as normal Students are expected to return tomorrow morning,

The move comes after Emmaus High School was locked down as a precaution due to national social media threats, then closed early following a specific threat.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Saturday and charged with making the threats as a hoax.

