Employee arrested for sexually assaulting girl at gas station in Bucks County: police

Police are encouraging any other victims to come forward after a gas station worker was recently arrested in Bucks County.

A 14-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted over the weekend at Express Fuel located on Bellevue Avenue in Penndel.

Harsh Kumar, a 22-year-old employee, was taken into custody and charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor and related offenses.

He was transported to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at $250,000.

Any addition victims or witnesses are asked to contact police.