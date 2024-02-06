Employee arrested for sexually assaulting girl at gas station in Bucks County: police
PENNDEL, Pa. - Police are encouraging any other victims to come forward after a gas station worker was recently arrested in Bucks County.
A 14-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted over the weekend at Express Fuel located on Bellevue Avenue in Penndel.
Harsh Kumar, a 22-year-old employee, was taken into custody and charged with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor and related offenses.
He was transported to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at $250,000.
Any addition victims or witnesses are asked to contact police.