Expand / Collapse search

Employee critically shot by customer after confrontation at ShopRite in Olney: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  October 8, 2024 9:18am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Innocent bystander killed, ShopRite employee injured in overnight shootings

More gun violence erupted in Philadelphia overnight when police say an innocent woman was struck by a stray bullet in Kensington, while a ShopRite employee was critically shot in a confrontation with a customer.

PHILADELPHIA - A clash between a grocery store employee and a customer took a violent turn in Philadelphia's Olney section late Monday night.

The 23-year-old employee was found shot in the parking lot of ShopRite on Olney Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old customer was leaving the store when he got into a confrontation with the employee returning carts in the parking lot.

The customer fired two shots, hitting the employee twice in the stomach, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

The employee was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The customer, who police say was licensed to carry, was taken into custody. A weapon and two shell casings were recovered from the scene.