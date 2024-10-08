Employee critically shot by customer after confrontation at ShopRite in Olney: police
PHILADELPHIA - A clash between a grocery store employee and a customer took a violent turn in Philadelphia's Olney section late Monday night.
The 23-year-old employee was found shot in the parking lot of ShopRite on Olney Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Police say a 30-year-old customer was leaving the store when he got into a confrontation with the employee returning carts in the parking lot.
The customer fired two shots, hitting the employee twice in the stomach, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man sought in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old girl in West Philly: police
- New details emerge after pregnant woman killed in shooting outside Wawa in Delco: police
- Man shot in middle of Broad Street as investigation delays morning traffic
The employee was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The customer, who police say was licensed to carry, was taken into custody. A weapon and two shell casings were recovered from the scene.