Man shot in middle of Broad Street as investigation delays morning traffic
article
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in the middle of a busy Philadelphia road Monday morning.
The 42-year-old victim was shot twice on the 4300 block of North Broad Street just before 7:30 a.m.
He was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- New details emerge after pregnant woman killed in shooting outside Wawa in Delco: police
- 2 University of Maryland Eastern Shore students killed in crash in Seaford: police
- 4 suspects at large after teen girl killed in triple shooting at Philadelphia gathering: police
Morning commuter traffic was majorly jammed in all directions as police gathered evidence at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered.