Man shot in middle of Broad Street as investigation delays morning traffic

A shooting investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in the middle of a busy Philadelphia road Monday morning.

The 42-year-old victim was shot twice on the 4300 block of North Broad Street just before 7:30 a.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Morning commuter traffic was majorly jammed in all directions as police gathered evidence at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered.