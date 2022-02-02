'Everything was destroyed': Manayunk pizzeria reopens months after Hurricane Ida damage

A story of hope, as a Philadelphia pizza is back open after several setbacks, including the pandemic and Hurricane Ida.

Cellphone pictures and video of the damage left behind from Hurricane Ida last September. The storm flooded Pizzeria L'Angolo, in Manayunk, out of business. But, after four long months, owner Guido Abbate is back making pies and busy with customers.

"The first day I start making the pizza again I feel like I never closed," he said. Abbate says never stopped working on a comeback. "It was a lot of work. It was not easy," Abbate described, remembering the wrath of Ida. He and workers stayed to secure the doors and keep watch.

"The water was up to the door handle. It was not water coming inside. I thought maybe it was a good sign then it started going up and up. The water started coming from the air conditioning vents from the basement," Abbate explained. Then water came through the back door forcing them out.

"We couldn't save nothing. Everything was destroyed," Abbate remarked. Kitchen equipment and inventory all ruined.

"We were doing really good before the water hit. Actually, the week before we closed, it was unbelievable. The weather was good so people would come out," he said.

The challenges have been non-stop for the pizzeria on the corner of Main Street and Shurs Lane. Abbate started the business in 2020, but COVID-19 hit and delayed its opening by months. Then came curfews, closures and a shortage of workers reducing him to just take out business. But, now he's getting back on his feet, despite back orders on needed parts, shipping delays and staffing issues.

"I feel a lot good. Better than before for sure," Abbate added. "We lost four months of business, but you can't look back. If you look back, you'll never move forward."

