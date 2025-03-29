Families outraged as headstones vandalized at Bucks County cemetery: 'It's a disgrace'

The Brief Vandalism at a Bucks County cemetery has families grieving for their loved ones and asking why anyone would do something so disrespectful. Photos at a Bristol cemetery show paint covering several headstones and families are outraged. The cemetery is asking for help finding those responsible.



Vandalism at a Bucks County cemetery has outraged families asking why, while the cemetery is asking for help finding those responsible.

What we know:

"My uncle is buried here since 2009. There’s never been a problem with any of our stones until my daughter had an encounter with cemetery workers," Jackie Chapman stated.

Extended Chapman family members gathered at Bristol Cemetery, horrified to find several family monuments had been doused with black paint and another sticky substance.

In another section of the eight-acre cemetery on Bristol Pike, Gerry Chambers found white paint on his mother’s gravestone and on other family members stones, as well. He said he’d recently complained about negligent conditions.

What they're saying:

"I’m here to power wash it and get it all off. Look, it’s a disgrace. These are peoples loved ones," Chambers remarked.

The Chapman family believes the vandalism is connected to an alleged altercation with an employee over a parking issue when Serena Chapman came to the cemetery two weeks ago.

She said, "I was gonna report him. Then the racial slurs came."

Timeline:

Serena posted a video on social media. The cemetery acknowledged it was aware of the video in a post on social media and that it was investigating.

A few days later, the cemetery wrote that several workers resigned following threats to their safety.

Then, this week, the cemetery posted photos of the vandalism, asking for help to identify whoever was behind it.

"Honestly, after they resigned, I thought it was over and then I came out here and seeing this with my family here is insane to me."

What's next:

Police in Bristol Township are investigating the recent vandalism while family members say they are shocked and angry it happened.

A representative from the cemetery emailed FOX 29 calling it a horrible, disgusting crime and said they are reaching out to all the families affected and working on a solution to clean the damaged stones.