Family erects billboard on New Jersey highway to honor slain loved one

The family of a man shot to death in Burlington, New Jersey gathered Thursday to celebrate his life on what would have been his birthday.

Investigators say on May 12 Dominick Santiago Jr. was found shot multiple times in an SUV parked on the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where doctors pronounced the 40-year-old dead just before 5:30 a.m.

In the months since his death, authorities have arrested 35-year-old Bryant Williams on first-degree murder charges and weapons offenses.

Dominick was a father and known affectionately by loved ones as ‘King Dom.' The mother of his 7-year-old son Cameron spoke to FOX 29 on Thursday.

"I never thought that my son would have to bury his father at 7-years-old," Adale Lee said. "He constantly asks for his father every day, so it’s taken a toll on us."

A billboard with a picture of Dominick now stretches high above Route 130 in Burlington, it was erected by his mother as a memorial to her son.

"It’s his birthday, most of the time you expect your son to walk in because you want to celebrate, I can’t even do that today because someone took my son a way from me.," Carolyn Correa-Bryant said.

The family gathered at Dominick's grave to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on the day he would have turned 41-years-old. Instead, his family is pleading for the senseless gun violence to end.